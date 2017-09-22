Subscribe Today
2 thoughts on “Wolves Eating Salmon”
I loved the video of the wolves eating the salmon. I miss living in Alaska as I now live in Venice, Florida but I still get to see all what is happening in Alaska as being a subscriber to Alaska Magazine. I am making plans to return as a yearly snowbird as summers in Alaska are truly breathtaking and in my opinion can’t be beat by any other place in the world!!!!
I’m not surprised they eat fish. My dog goes nuts over fish and his dog food has salmon has 1 ingredient. I’m just surprised the bear gave up it’s fishing spot so easily.