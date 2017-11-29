4 thoughts on “Wild Ice

  1. Love this! Grew up ice skating on a lake many years ago & this video brought back that free feeling of ice skating on a lake!

  4. Loved the clip on “Wild Ice.” I have a question. I’m searching for moccasins. There was an advertisement in the Alaska magazine, several years ago. I bought a pair and now my daughter would love a pair as well. Was wondering what happened to that ad ? Would you be able to help? Thank you.

Comments are closed.