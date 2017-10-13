Subscribe Today
7 thoughts on “Moose Scares Tourists in Anchorage”
Unbelievably foolish people..
I really liked the photo on the cover of the last Magazine . However I would really love it to be reproduced again without the narrative! Such a beautiful young woman. Is there a chance you might consider a reprint of the photo only???
Tourists is right, how dumb…plus scare the heck out of the moose. Poor thing felt trapped with all those people coming right up to it! Plus making a ton of noise…Respect our beautiful moose an don’t crowd it an scare the heck out of it!
Stupid people you can be arrested for harassing any wild animals they are lucky that this moose didn’t stomp the crap out of them and they think it’s funny
Stupid humans.
Idiots antagonizing moose. Wouldn’t be laughing if someone got hurt
Crazy ignorant people. Those animals are NOT pets.