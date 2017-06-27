7 thoughts on “Kaktovik Polar Bears

  1. I love this video. My daughter did a report on polar bears for her 1st grade field trip to the Alaska Zoo. We learned a lot about them! I’ll have to show her this, she’ll be tickled pink! Awesome, awesome video!!

    Reply

  7. Are there guided trips to see the polar bears? Can I get to Kaktivik from Prudhoe Bay? Thanks,beautiful bears!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *