Kaktovik Polar Bears
Kaktovik Polar Bears from Denis Jensen on Vimeo.
7 thoughts on “Kaktovik Polar Bears”
I love this video. My daughter did a report on polar bears for her 1st grade field trip to the Alaska Zoo. We learned a lot about them! I’ll have to show her this, she’ll be tickled pink! Awesome, awesome video!!
We went last year. It was phenomenal!
Dress warm and take a good camera!
Just wonderful
Beautiful video of the Polar Bears at Kaktovik. I wish that I could see one.
Love those Polar Bears! & Thank you for this wonderful glimpse…..
Thanks for the video. Booked a trip with Robert Thompson, September 2017. Looking forward to it.
Are there guided trips to see the polar bears? Can I get to Kaktivik from Prudhoe Bay? Thanks,beautiful bears!