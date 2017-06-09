In Southwest Alaska
In Southwest Alaska from Jason Ching on Vimeo.
In Southwest Alaska from Jason Ching on Vimeo.
Click here to receive the magazine of life on the Last Frontier.
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription
4 thoughts on “In Southwest Alaska”
Thank you for the beautiful video. We wanted to travel to wester parts of Alaska but did not get there. I know what we missed now. It was a pleasure seeing it through your eyes.
AWESOME REALLY MAKES ME WANT TO COME BACK
AWESOME
The color was as bright as I have ever seen. Just at the right time! Two weeks later and it’s an ugly scene, pieces and parts.