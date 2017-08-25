2 thoughts on “I Am A Musk Ox Farmer | INDIE ALASKA

  1. Saw some hats and scarves in Anchorage that were made in musk ox wool. Never have I felt anything that soft. If I didn’t live in Florida I would be the proud owner of a set. Un fortunately I wore a jacket 5 times last year and as soon as it warmed up I wore my regular clothing. Wonderful product.

  2. We were there in June,2014. We really enjoyed it and our youngest grandson helped feed some grass through the fence and was so interested in the whole caring of these wonderful animals. He was 9 years old at the time and asked a hundred questions about everything.

