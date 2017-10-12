Source: “Atlas of Pacific Salmon,” 2005
Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the magazine of life on the Last Frontier.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription
Click here to receive the magazine of life on the Last Frontier.
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription
3 thoughts on “EPA Forced to Reverse Salmon Protection”
I HATE that any business is allowed to ruin any part of the Last Frontier ALASKA by letting this company destroy an important section of a major industry for Alaska. I’ve been there 3 times now and in just 4 years a lot has changed and my biggest fear is this beautiful state won’t be this amazing state and The Last Frontier we know as Alaska won’t be there for our children & grand children to enjoy DON’T let Pebble company ruin it STOP any company from going into Alaska just to fill their pockets with money
This is outrageous! What can we do to stop this?
You can always try to make your voice heard via http://action.savebristolbay.org/page/speakout/PebbleEPAcommentsC?js=false