3 thoughts on “EPA Forced to Reverse Salmon Protection

  1. I HATE that any business is allowed to ruin any part of the Last Frontier ALASKA by letting this company destroy an important section of a major industry for Alaska. I’ve been there 3 times now and in just 4 years a lot has changed and my biggest fear is this beautiful state won’t be this amazing state and The Last Frontier we know as Alaska won’t be there for our children & grand children to enjoy DON’T let Pebble company ruin it STOP any company from going into Alaska just to fill their pockets with money

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *