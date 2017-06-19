Subscribe Today
Click here to receive the magazine of life on the Last Frontier.
Current Subscriber?
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription
Click here to receive the magazine of life on the Last Frontier.
Manage your subscription or add a digital edition to your print subscription
3 thoughts on “Brown Bears of Alaska”
Thanks for wonderful video…are thete SAFE ares to actually watch bears without BEING LUNCH???!!!???
The only “safe” place is a zoo.
However, the next best place would be Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.
Absolutely! Contact any of the bear watching trip vendors at Homer and you will not be disappointed. Far, far better than trying to do it on your own. Costs a little more but for an unforgettable once-in a lifetime experience, can’t be beat!