Videos Arctic Summer By Alaska Magazine · On July 21, 2017 · in Videos 5 Comments Arctic Summer from Fly Out Media on Vimeo.
5 thoughts on “Arctic Summer”
Can I subscribe & only get paper print.
Of course! You’ll want to click on the Traditional Subscription link.
http://www.alaskamagazine.com/articles/subscriptions/subscription-services/
Simply spectacular! You are so fortunate to live and work there 😍
Two years ago, my wife and I did our first trip up there. We went from top to bottom – Prudhoe Bay to Seward – but saw only what we could see from the window of a plane, bus and train.
Plenty still to see. We’ll probably be back.
Wow beautiful my husband and I have been to Alaska in 2013 and just loved it but are keen to get back to see more. So lovely to see that some places are still so untouched and original 😊