8 thoughts on “APD Patrols Bear in Downtown Anchorage”
I’ve been to downtown Anchorage while visiting my son and his family there….peaceful and serene…did not encounter any wildlife running around though…
I love that bear!
Poor bear. He must have been terrified.
All in a day’s job!! Hooray for ADP!!
Oops…APD…sorry a wee bit of dyslexia!!
Not surprized
Here I come justa walkin down the street,singin doo wah diddy …
How funny, people scurrying around, poor bear, out of his element! Glad he was safely apprehended, ❤️👍😀🌹