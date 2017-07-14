2 thoughts on “Anchorage By Winter

  1. Alaska will always be my home. Thank you for this Beautiful video. There is no place more beautiful than Alaska!

  2. Beautiful! I visited AK only during the summer-3 times-and managed to bring new relatives with me on the 2 return visits. We’re from Louisiana and my wife suggests that I’d never survive the winter. At 75, I may not get to prove her wrong! But she enjoyed AK as much as I.

Comments are closed.