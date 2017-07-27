Alaska/ Unsetting Sun
Alaska / Unsetting Sun from Jessica Peterson on Vimeo.
17 thoughts on “Alaska/ Unsetting Sun”
Beautiful video! Excellent choice of music also. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely Beautiful
Staggeringly beautiful, wish it was my home
Great video. I’ve done a couple of things but I see there is so much more to do.
Fondest memories recalled. Lovely–thanks!
I’m from Ketchikan so I would have liked a bit more about SE. Beautiful though. The “Great Land”.
I was born 70 years ago in Anchorage at Providence Hospital delivered by Dr. Romig & whenever I watch news etc about Alaska I stop in my tracks. Can you imagine how many spirits still come back “Home”.
This is amazing! It makes me want to go back RIGHT NOW! Thank you for sharing!!
You’ve captured the grand and glorious land.
Very well done!
Having several “we saw that!” moments here. My wife and I arrived in Alaska exactly two years ago. Trip of a lifetime.
Beautiful. I’ve never seen so many different aspects of Alaska. It is certainly on my list of places to visit.
This brought back a lot of wonderful memories of our trip to Alaska. The stern wheel boat, sled dogs, salmon bake. What a beautiful film.
Honestly? The BEST all around video on Alaska I’ve ever seen!
WOW WOW WOW!! THANKS SO MUCH FOR SHARING !!
It captures the spiritual nature of the land and the playfulness of the people. I love it.
Beautiful and WOW! So many different aspects of aspects that most people are not aware. Fantastic!!!! Thank you for sharing.