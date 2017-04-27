15 thoughts on “Alaska – Timelapse 4K Film

  4. Fabulous! These scenes make my heart hurt. I lived in Alaska for 30 years and traveled it all, from Chicken in the East, to Adak in the West, from Ketchikan in the South, to Pt. Barrow in the North. Such scenes are common to me, but they also pull at my heart. I have seen things few others have ever seen. I miss Alaska and it’s beauty so much!

  9. Such an incredible video! It is my dream to one day take a vacation here, I have not traveled much but this is the only place on my bucket list l want to go to. Thanks for the beautiful video!

  10. Beautiful! I’ve always wanted to take a cruise 🚢 in Alaska
    This is probably the closest that I’ll ever get! Look forward for more videos.

  11. ALASKA magazine sure has changed from the way it was in the 1970s when I worked for the publisher in Anchorage! Beautiful video! What I notice most despite all the beauty is how the glacial ice looks softer. While more sculptural, there is more melt back. I hope you will use film like this to show people what is happening and how climate change has affected our most breathtaking state.

  12. What a beautiful video. I love the state of Alaska and hope to visit your great state soon. It is on my bucket list.

