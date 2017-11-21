Subscribe Today
One thought on “Alaska 2017 – A video portrait.”
Hello Reece,
Nice vistas. The boat at 1:03 in Seward coming down the lane is my charter boat, “Keep It Reel” with Latitude 60 Marine.
L60M.com. Looking to make contact with you.