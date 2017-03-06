Featured

The Great Race

By Alaska Magazine · On · in Featured

An Intimate Look Inside the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

[photography by Jeff Schultz]

John Barron’s team mushes near Finger Lake Checkpoint in 2006.

 

Sled dogs pull forward out of Anchorage during the 1992 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

 

Rookie Musher Justin Savidis talks with his dogs just prior to the ceremonial start of the 2010 Iditarod in Anchorage.

 

Joe Garnie’s sled dogs head down the iconic Iditarod trail.

 

Kelley Griffin runs past the Department of Transportation sign on the Bering Sea ice as she nears the finish line in Nome during the 2012 Iditarod.

 

Pete Kaiser’s dogs sleep in the dog lot in Nome during the 2014 Iditarod.

 

Michelle Phillips crosses Norton Sound at dawn as she nears Koyuk during the 2014 Iditarod.

 

Robert Nelson pats one of his dogs on the head just prior to the ceremonial start of the 2010 Iditarod in Anchorage.

For more info on the Iditarod Races go to iditarod.com. To see more of Jeff Schultz’s work go to www.schultzphoto.com.

