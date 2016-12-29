Gear of the Year

Whether you’re looking to keep warm or keep time, our Gear picks for 2016 have run a wide gamut of products that will help you enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Alaska staff members pick the stuff they like best from 2016

Bjorn Dihle, gear editor

1. Sitka Gear’s Core Heavyweight Hoody (October). This base layer has proved itself time and again from wet and windy Southeast to the icy expanse of Interior Alaska. With built-in mittens, a face mask, and moisture-wicking fleece, this garment is perfect for chilly hunting trips and other outdoor adventures.

2. Fishpond Westwater Roll-Top backpack (May)

3. Arc’teryx Lithic gloves (March)

4. Suunto Traverse watch (September)

5. Smith Outlier XL sunglasses (April)

Susan Sommer, senior editor

1. Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody jacket (November) I love today’s insulating layers—they’re super light, cozy warm, and pack into such tiny spaces. I’ll never again buy bulky coats.

2. PowerBar protein bar (July/August)

3. Vasque Talus UltraDry hiking boots (June)

4. Spy Admiral sunglasses (April)

5. Astis Sacagawea mittens (March)

Michelle Theall, contributing editor

1. Zeal Decoy (April) Zeal is known for lightweight, hi-quality shades and the Decoy doesn’t disappoint. Photochromic lenses transition based on conditions, and the frame is made from a guilt-free, eco-friendly resin.

2. Mountain Hardware Desna Stimulus (March)

3. Vasque Talus UltraDry (June)

4. KIND Bar (July/August)

5. Eddie Bauer Peak XV Down Jacket (November)

Melissa Bradley, account executive

1. Big Agnes Shovelhead jacket (November) I’m originally from Steamboat, Colorado, which is where Big Agnes has its headquarters, and I am a loyal Big Agnes fan. I could hang out in my BA down sleeping bag all day, so I was happy when they started making awesome hoodies.

2. Patagonia Capilene Midnight Zip Neck base layer (October)

3. Lowa Tiago GTX hiking boots (June)

4. Arc’teryx Lithic gloves (March)

5. Fishpond Westwater Roll-Top backpack (May)

Russ Lumpkin, editor

1. Fishpond Westwater Roll-Top backpack (May) The Westwater is more versatile and tougher than similar bags that cost way more. I’ve carried it through rain and airports, and downstream and upstream, and it’s never failed me. The eco-friendly design gives it added value.

2. L.L. Bean Ultralight 85o Down Hooded Jacket (November)

3. Lowa Tiago GTX (June)

4. Suunto Traverse watch (September)

5. Patagonia Merino Air base layer (October)