Denali: The Mountain Great and Tall

The mountain doesn’t care about us. Huge, frozen and reaching into air too thin for human existence, Denali remains a hostile, immutable presence, with an allure climbers and other visitors find difficult to resist.

[by Seth Adams]

At 20,310 feet, Denali dominates the already monumental landscape of the Alaska Range, rising above the horizon of Alaska’s two largest cities, Fairbanks and Anchorage, population hubs separated by 300 miles—yet visible from both on a clear day. Even from those distant viewpoints, the mountain dominates the horizon. Up close, Denali dwarfs the next tallest peak, Mount Foraker, by half a mile, and has a vertical face stretching for two miles and dark crevasses whose yawning depths appear bottomless.

Formerly known as Mount McKinley, the mountain officially regained its oldest moniker, Denali, last summer at the request of President Obama and to the applause of many Alaskans, who had long referred to it as Denali anyway. In Koyukon Athabascan, the word Denali means “the tall one”—though according to a new GPS assessment, the aptly named mountain just got a little shorter. Precise measurements now put Denali’s summit at 20,310 feet, a height 10 feet lower than last recorded.

As the highest peak on the continent, Denali attracted climbers seeking to conquer it and developed a rich and storied history of notable ascents. In fact, it’s hard to say much about Denali without talking about its climbing heritage. The “Sourdough Expedition,” the first successful bid to scale Denali, carried a 14-foot spruce pole to the summit, with the naïve belief that it would be visible from Fairbanks. However, the team only climbed the north summit, which they mistakenly believed to be higher than the south summit. Hudson Stuck and Harry Karstens led the true first ascent of Denali, in 1913.

The first ascent, however, gave others the confidence to pursue their dreams of standing on the summit, leading to more attempts. Stories about the various ensuing routes fill volumes.

Though the Muldrow Glacier, the route the Sourdough and Stuck expeditions climbed, is still viable, climbers must hike 29 miles from Wonder Lake to arrive at Denali’s base, with all their gear and provisions. It remains an arduous and daunting journey simply to reach the starting point of the ascent. The most popular route now, the West Buttress, begins from deep in the mountains—a place inaccessible at the time of the early ascents and later made possible by the evolution of aviation.

The West Buttress was first climbed in 1951 by the legendary Alaska mountain explorer Bradford Washburn. A Massachusetts-based cartographer with an obsessive desire to explore northern peaks, Washburn died in 2007 at the age of 96. Though he climbed a number of significant routes in Alaska, he was most famous for influencing other enthusiasts. The Alaska Range was largely unexplored in the 1950s, and few people had the resources to probe such a vast area looking for climbing objectives. Washburn took extensive aerial photographs, and his partnership with bush pilot Don Sheldon made Sheldon synonymous with mountain flying in Alaska. It was exploration and photography, not climbing, that carved out Washburn’s niche as one of the great forces in Alaska’s mountaineering history.

The 1961 ascent of the Cassin Ridge was likely one of the hardest alpine endeavors ever. Denali’s 9,000-foot-tall south face is split by a single ridge. In 1956, Washburn published a photo of the enormous ridge in the magazine The Mountain World, enticing climbers worldwide. He promised exceptional climbing throughout. Five years later, an Italian team led by Ricardo Cassin accepted the challenge.

They were successful. But if mountains are a metaphor for human ambition, the mighty toll Denali took on the aspirants is a continuation of that metaphor. They were unprepared for the bitter cold, and though they all survived the month-long ascent, they emerged starving and weak, and several members suffered severe frostbite.

Even now, the Cassin Ridge represents a benchmark in Alaska Range mountaineering, and it still sees relatively few attempts compared to the nearby West Buttress.

Today, so many routes have been established on Denali that only extremely difficult or dangerous options remain untouched. Much of the climbing action is in the form of “refinement ascents,” such as the first woman, first winter ascent, first solo ascent and so on.

While trying a new route on Denali remains cutting edge, following its common passages is no longer considered extreme. Each year over 1,000 people scale Denali, most via the West Buttress. Nearly everyone who ventures up Denali passes through Kahiltna Basecamp, named for its location on Kahiltna Glacier. Players run the gamut of climbing society—from amateurs seeking accomplishment to highly skilled veterans focused on the mountain’s most challenging routes. And the Kahiltna Basecamp is not just basecamp for Denali; those headed to Mount Foraker or Mount Hunter also begin there.

So many people occupying the area create sanitation problems. Carrying garbage off site is a given, but dealing with human waste is more complicated.

“It doesn’t take too much noncompliance to make a big, unsightly and unsanitary mess,” Coley Gentzel, the lead mountaineering ranger for Denali National Park, says about the rules regarding human waste disposal. The rangers maintain a variety of official duties on and off the mountain, from the mundane, such as answering questions about the weather and cleaning up trash, to the harrowing and tragic, such as rescues and the unfortunate reality of body recoveries.

“For the busier places in the range we ask that people use the Clean Mountain Can,” says Gentzel of on-mountain sanitation. The CMC is a closable container that doubles as a toilet. “Crevassing it is also acceptable and we offer the guideline that they pick a deep dark crevasse where the poop bag will never be seen again. On technical routes we ask climbers to toss it off the route and again make efforts to ensure that it will never be seen again.”

Crevasses are deep, naturally occurring fissures in the glacier. Though the glaciers flow out to low elevation where they eventually melt, this occurs on a geologic timescale. The years and the exceptional forces at play ensure that the bags of waste will be long gone before they melt out.

“The biggest problem area for compliance is on the upper mountain, because people are so taxed at altitude, they don’t want to carry any ‘extra’ weight. Unfortunately this is also the most critical area to manage waste effectively because there isn’t much snow for drinking water at the higher elevations. (Loose snow is often blown away by the regular high winds.) Our policy now is that if you wind up at high camp without your CMC, your permit is canceled and you cannot continue your climb.”

With the allure of the world’s high places pulling so strongly, many climbers enlist the help of experienced veterans to assist them in getting to the top. As such, guiding is big business on Denali.

According to Denali park officials, the first successful guided trip on Denali was in 1969, led by Ray Genet. Approximately half of climbers hire guides—a dramatically increasing trend in recent years. For example, in 2000, only 27 percent of climbers enlisted a guide service, with the numbers showing a steady increase to 49 percent in 2015.

Alaska Mountaineering School (AMS) is one of six guide services licensed to work on Denali. They offer a variety of trips, from an overnight “glacier experience,” camping on one of several glaciers accessible a short flight from Talkeetna—all with majestic surroundings—and the security of professional guides to keep visitors safe, to a 22-day expedition to the West Buttress and, if conditions permit, to Denali’s summit.

Though a guided trip on Denali may be the experience of a lifetime, it’s not a cheap one. AMS’s guided ascent of Denali costs $7,500, and having a higher guide-to-client ratio costs more. The price tag for gear, including super-insulated boots, super-insulated sleeping bags and lightweight but furnacewarm coats and pants, adds up. Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking, a gear store in Anchorage known for outfitting Denali hopefuls, says that guided clients often shell out $3,500 to $6,000 to gear up for the ascent.

With so many people intent on experiencing the mountain, a seasonal industry has sprung up to support them. Though the entrance to Denali National Park, where most visitors go to see the park’s famous wildlife and scenery, is near the town of Healy on the northern side of the range, the default entrance to the actual mountain is from the town of Talkeetna, 100 miles to the south. At first blush, Talkeetna might not seem like your stereotypical “mountain town,” much less the gateway to Denali and Alaska’s largest mountain range—in no small part because it’s totally flat.

“I did what all climbers do when they move to Talkeetna,” one of Denali’s mountaineering rangers once told me. “I took up boating.”

Situated on the banks of the mighty Susitna River (the “Big Su,” as it is known locally), Talkeetna is renowned for salmon fishing, drawing locals and tourists alike to catch this delicacy. Even with all the fisherman, boaters and tourists, Talkeetna’s mountaineering culture is still ever-present. A short stroll down Main Street ends at the river with an unobstructed view to the north, and you can’t mistake what you see in the distance. Mountains. Big ones. Waiting to be climbed.

Before there could be a climbing industry in Talkeetna, however, there had to be a flying industry. Of the 1,204 people who attempted Denali in 2014, only six hiked in from Wonder Lake. The rest flew to Kahiltna Basecamp from Talkeetna. And it’s not just climbers; a flightseeing industry thrives. With unique access to terrain that few would otherwise get to see, it’s little wonder that flightseeing has surpassed climbing in terms of passenger numbers, with Talkeetna Air Taxi reporting about 2,000 flightseeing clients compared with 900 climbers annually. Weather in the Alaska Range is fickle, but on a clear day the aerial views are extraordinary, and the scale of the mountains is hard to forget. Planes maneuver across the tops of granite peaks and flowing glaciers, with climbers in the snow and ice below often still too far away to see.

In a small town without a lot of other employment opportunities, working on Denali becomes a family affair. Take Paul Roderick, owner of Talkeetna Air Taxi, and family. His sister, Lisa Roderick, has managed Kahiltna Basecamp for 16 years as a joint employee of the Talkeetna air services. She’s become a fixture on the glacier in the summer. Nineteen years ago, she met the man who would be her husband, Mark Westman. In the mid-1990s he was an inexperienced but highly motivated climber making his first forays to the Alaska Range. He’s now known as one of the central Alaska Range’s most devoted suitors. In fact, he’s likely to be the only person who has done three different routes on Denali’s southern side, home of the mountain’s most difficult climbs. Westman has now turned his expertise into a profession, using his climbing skills and knowledge of the complex mountains as a ranger for the National Park Service.

In Alaska, the term “local” can encompass a huge geographic area. As a girl growing up in Fairbanks, 200 miles north of Talkeetna, Leighan Falley was used to seeing Denali on the horizon. She distinctly remembers the day when, at 10 years old, she announced to her mom that she was going to climb Denali. In 2001, when she was 20, she did just that, as part of a National Outdoor Leadership School course. The team suffered through a hellacious storm high on the mountain that destroyed three of their four tents, forcing the entire 16-person party to squeeze into one four-person tent for several nights. But she was hooked.

Falley guided on Denali with AMS for 10 years. During this time she married Tucker Chenoweth, a mountaineering ranger on Denali, now headed into his 11th season. She moved on from guiding after the birth of her daughter, Skye (who is now three), but not away from the mountain. What was once a combination of a hobby and a family tradition—flying airplanes—is now her profession. And, of course, she flies on Denali, having just completed her first season at the controls of one of Talkeetna Air Taxi’s workhorse airplanes, the de Havilland Beaver.

She shares the job with her dad, Tom. Before their careers converged on flying beavers for the air taxi, Falley flew supercubs (tiny, two-seater bush planes) for Above Alaska Aviation, while Tom recently retired from flying commercial cargo 747s.

“It gives me great pleasure to be pre-flighting my aircraft alongside my father, sharing everything from the fuel pump to current glacier conditions,” Falley says.

With so many people of varied skill levels on Denali, accidents are inevitable. Though other routes pose more risk, the West Buttress sees most of them. This is due either to the low average experience level, the high number of people or a combination of the two. It’s where the mountaineering rangers stay the busiest.

Most of the medical services rendered aren’t for injuries, but for illness due to complications from Denali’s high altitude. Cold injuries, such as frostbite, are also common. All of Denali’s mountaineering staff are Emergency Medical Technicians, but extraction is often essential for saving a gravely injured or ill climber’s life. Thus, helicopters are a critical tool for the Denali rangers’ rescue operations.

Helicopter operations are reserved for situations threatening the loss of life, limb or eyesight, but given the hostile environs above the 14,000-foot camp, almost any malady that prevents a climber from self-evacuating meets these criteria. The rangers rely on a contracted Eurocopter AS350, more commonly known as an A-Star, that stays in Talkeetna throughout the summer climbing season. The thin air on the upper reaches of Denali poses exceptional challenges for aviation, and the A-Star is one of the few helicopters that can land and, most important, take off again from the highest elevations. In 2012, the mountaineering rangers rescued a climber with a broken leg from an area known as the Football Field at 19,500 feet, just below Denali’s summit. It was the highest rescue ever conducted in North America.

“Technically the pilot [Andy Hermansky] is not our staff, but functionally he is,” Gentzel says. “He is on the contract and an integral part of our team and also a good friend. As you might imagine we are a tight-knit group.”

It is easy to imagine. Short-hauling is one of the dramatic techniques employed by Denali rangers to access terrain where a helicopter cannot land. A ranger is clipped to a fixed line dangling below the helicopter, and slung like cargo into position. Trust in the pilot is total. The rangers can pick up the patient and sling the injured climber off with them, or be dropped off to begin treatment and evacuation on foot. Denali rangers do five or six of these missions in a typical year, plus many more in training. For those who dedicate their time to Denali, it is not just a mountain, but a livelihood, a source of inspiration and a home. Denali remains more than just a mountain. It’s an iconic part of Alaska’s landscape and Alaska’s cultural heritage.

Guide Services

Hiring a guiding service takes the guess-work out of a Denali climb so you can focus on your goal of reaching the top of the highest peak in North America.

Flightseeing

Soaring over the Alaska Range and around Denali on a clear day is a trip of a lifetime. Several companies offer flightseeing excursions from Talkeetna, Denali Park or Healy. For more details, visit nps.gov/dena/ planyourvisit/flightseeing.htm.

