Call of the North
Call of the North-Alaska from Xilin Wang on Vimeo.
5 thoughts on “Call of the North”
I truley beleive God lives in Alaska!
I hear your calling and I will be back!
Beautiful, would love to visit again! Takes my breath away! One of my favorite places on earth.
Thanks for this. I hope that before I die I see this in person and all that Alaska has to offer
A perfect musical composition accompanying Xilin’s breathtakingly amazing view. A joy to watch!
What stores around Auburn-Enumclaw, Wa. area sells your magazine? Been trying to find it and so far no luck.