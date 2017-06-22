The World in a Grain of Sand

by Susan Sommer

Grand vistas, rotund grizzlies, auroras swirling overhead—these are the standard images of Alaska, and rightly so. There’s another aspect not often shown, though, and difficult to see with the naked eye, but every bit as beautiful, a miniscule universe in the flora and fauna hiding right beneath our feet. As a slow hiker forever trying to keep up with my friends, I’m often distracted by nature’s colors and patterns; I snap photos with my phone and then run to catch up. Back home that evening, I sift through my digital treasures and discover tiny new worlds, each like a pixel of the rugged landscape.